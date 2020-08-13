Goa CM to chat with students who have taken board exams

Goa CM to chat with students who have taken board examsPTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:21 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawantwill interact with students who recently took Std 10th and12th board exams in a Facebook Live session on Friday
The State Information and Publicity Department saidSawant will interact with students from 6 pm to 7 pm onFriday
There would be a sign language interpreter for thebenefit of students with special needs, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Goa