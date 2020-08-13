Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa CM to chat with students who have taken board exams

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 13-08-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 17:21 IST
Goa CM to chat with students who have taken board exams

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawantwill interact with students who recently took Std 10th and12th board exams in a Facebook Live session on Friday

The State Information and Publicity Department saidSawant will interact with students from 6 pm to 7 pm onFriday

There would be a sign language interpreter for thebenefit of students with special needs, it added.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goa

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-MLS side Inter Miami sign Frenchman Matuidi on free transfer

Inter Miami have signed French World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi on a free transfer after he left Juventus, the Major League Soccer MLS club announced on Thursday. Matuidis contract with the Italian champions was terminated on Wed...

Sports Minister Rijiju to launch Fit India Freedom Run on Friday

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will launch the largest country-wide Fit India Freedom run on Friday. The run, to be orgainsed by the Sports Ministry, will be held from August 15 to October 2.As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic situat...

Amazon pledges USD 2 million to two COVID-19 relief funds

Amazon Studios has contributed USD 2 million to two emergency relief funds in the UK to extend support to film, TV, and theatre workers. The studios pledges were the first in a USD 6 million commitment to help workers in the industry right ...

Grasim Industries Q1 net profit down 66.6 pc to Rs 621 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm&#160;Grasim&#160;Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a&#160;66.61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 620.74 crore for the first quarter ended June 2020, impacted by disruption in economic activities du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020