Left Menu
Development News Edition

NEP will transform future challenges into opportunities: Kovind

The new National Education Policy (NEP) spells a long-term vision with far-reaching impact and will transform future challenges into opportunities by developing a quality education system, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:54 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 20:40 IST
NEP will transform future challenges into opportunities: Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind Image Credit: ANI

The new National Education Policy (NEP) spells a long-term vision with far-reaching impact and will transform future challenges into opportunities by developing a quality education system, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday. He said the new policy will strengthen the culture of inclusion, innovation and institution.

"I am confident that with the implementation of this policy, a new quality education system will be developed and this will transform the future challenges into opportunities, paving the way for a new India. Our youth will be able to freely choose their subjects according to their interests and talents," Kovind said in his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day. "They would have an opportunity to realise their potential. Our future generations will not only be able to get employment on the strength of such abilities but will also create employment opportunities for others," he said.

"The NEP spells a long-term vision with far-reaching impact. It will strengthen the culture of 'inclusion', 'innovation' and 'institution' in the sphere of education. Imparting education in the mother tongue has been given emphasis in order to help young minds grow spontaneously. This will strengthen Indian languages as well as the unity of the country. Youth empowerment is essential for building a strong nation. The National Education Policy is a right step in this direction," he added. The NEP approved by the government last month replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

Choice between 3 and 4 year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the new NEP. Referring to the closure of educational institutions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, Kovind said, "these difficult times won't last." "The closure of our educational institutions would have caused anxiety among our girls and boys, casting a shadow over their dreams and aspirations for the time being. However, I would like them to remember that these difficult times won't last and they should not give up working for their dreams.

"The past is full of inspiring examples of exciting reconstruction of societies, economies and countries after such devastations. I am sure that our country and youth have a bright future. These lessons will prove useful to humanity. The younger generation has learnt the lessons well, and I believe that the future of India is safe in their hands," he said. Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. A nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day and threw economic activities out of gear.

While the government has largely eased restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong will contest Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana: PCC chief

The Congress would contest the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Siddipet district as and when it is held, state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday. The sitting MLA from Dubbak Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of ruling TRS ...

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with record 149 new cases

Sikkims COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday with detection of record 149 new cases, an official said. Most of the new cases were reported from the South district were 143 people tested positive, said Pempa T Bhutia, the director...

French PM likens killing of French aid workers in Niger to 2015 Paris attacks

French Prime Minister Jean Castex paid tribute on Friday to the six French aid workers who where killed by a group of gunmen on motorcycles in Niger, likening the attack to the 2015 militant attacks in Paris that shook the country. The six ...

Bomb disposal experts help dispose of chemicals at UK nuclear site

Bomb disposal experts have been called to the Sellafield nuclear reprocessing plant to help dispose of chemicals stored at the site that were discovered to have changed state during a routine inspection, the British government said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020