Self confidence is first formula for being 'aatmanirbhar': Guv

The "first formula" to become 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant is to have confidence in one's own self, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Saturday. He also said if the sense of self-confidence is instilled among students by telling them examples from Ramayana, Mahabharat etc, they can do wonders.

Addressing an online event organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, located in Lonare in Raigad district, after inaugurating its 'aatmanirbhar' cell, Koshyari appealed to teachers to boost the confidence of students so that they become self-reliant. "The first formula to become 'aatmanirbhar' is to become self-confident. If the sense of self-confidence is inculcated among students by telling them examples from Ramayana, Mahabharat etc, they can do wonders," said Koshyari.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also attended the virtual event. For the last 50 to 60 years, people were running after jobs, which brings forth the need to encourage entrepreneurship, the governor said.

"Mahatma Gandhi had given a call for charkha spinning. Today if he were there, he would have patted on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, and would have told him to go for the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence," he said.

Koshyari, who is the chancellor of universities, wondered how India would become self-reliant if students are not willing to take exams. "Today, students, their parents and teachers are demanding that exams not be held (amidst COVID-19 pandemic).

If you don't take exams, how will you make India a self-reliant country?" he said. Javadekar said being "aatmanirbhar" doesn't mean that India cuts itself away from the rest of the world, but rather the idea meant to connect more with the world.

"By becoming 'aatmanirbhar', the emphasis should be on how can we fulfil our needs within," he said.