Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self confidence is first formula for being 'aatmanirbhar': Guv

He also said if the sense of self confidence is instilled among students by telling them examples from Ramayana, Mahabharat etc, they can do wonders. Addressing an online event organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, located in Lonare in Raigad district, after inaugurating its 'aatmanirbhar' cell, Koshyari appealed to teachers to boost confidence of students so that they become self-reliant.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-08-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 23:10 IST
Self confidence is first formula for being 'aatmanirbhar': Guv
He also said if the sense of self-confidence is instilled among students by telling them examples from Ramayana, Mahabharat etc, they can do wonders. Image Credit: ANI

The "first formula" to become 'aatmanirbhar' or self-reliant is to have confidence in one's own self, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said on Saturday. He also said if the sense of self-confidence is instilled among students by telling them examples from Ramayana, Mahabharat etc, they can do wonders.

Addressing an online event organised by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, located in Lonare in Raigad district, after inaugurating its 'aatmanirbhar' cell, Koshyari appealed to teachers to boost the confidence of students so that they become self-reliant. "The first formula to become 'aatmanirbhar' is to become self-confident. If the sense of self-confidence is inculcated among students by telling them examples from Ramayana, Mahabharat etc, they can do wonders," said Koshyari.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also attended the virtual event. For the last 50 to 60 years, people were running after jobs, which brings forth the need to encourage entrepreneurship, the governor said.

"Mahatma Gandhi had given a call for charkha spinning. Today if he were there, he would have patted on the back of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, and would have told him to go for the latest technologies such as Artificial Intelligence," he said.

Koshyari, who is the chancellor of universities, wondered how India would become self-reliant if students are not willing to take exams. "Today, students, their parents and teachers are demanding that exams not be held (amidst COVID-19 pandemic).

If you don't take exams, how will you make India a self-reliant country?" he said. Javadekar said being "aatmanirbhar" doesn't mean that India cuts itself away from the rest of the world, but rather the idea meant to connect more with the world.

"By becoming 'aatmanirbhar', the emphasis should be on how can we fulfil our needs within," he said.

TRENDING

J-K announces LG's gold medal for public servants

Science News Roundup: British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species, cousin to T.Rex; 'Secret' life of sharks and more

Science News Roundup: 'Secret' life of sharks; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

ANALYSIS-In lawsuit, 'Fortnite' maker to test idea of iPhone as market unto itself

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

South African leader lifts lockdown restrictions after COVID-19 infections fall

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday that all indications were that South Africa had reached the peak of COVID-19 infections, as he announced a sweeping removal of lockdown restrictions on the economy. In a televised add...

Turkey slams Biden's past call for U.S. to back Erdogan opponents

Turkey on Saturday condemned as interventionist comments that U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden had made in December when he advocated a new U.S. approach to the autocrat President Tayyip Erdogan and support for opposition pa...

Indore resident sends Poclain machine for Ram temple construction

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya performed a religious ceremony for a Poclain machine sent by a resident of Devuradia for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Dinesh Beniwal, a resident of Devguradia, who has sent the ma...

I-Day: Indore's Central Jail releases 26 prisoners for good conduct

On the occasion of Independence Day, Indore Central jail authority released 26 prisoners for their good conduct in the jail on Saturday. According to the jail authority, these prisoners were serving their sentence of life imprisonment in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020