Glad KIIT bagged top spot among pvt varsities in ARIIA rankings: Founder

Expressing happiness over securing top rank among private universities in the ARIIA, authorities of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Odisha said on Tuesday that they focus on innovation and promote entrepreneurship among students. The Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovations Achievements (ARIIA) is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Education to systematically rank higher education institutions and universities on indicators related to innovation.

"I congratulate KIIT on this achievement. We have moved to the first position this year from second place last year. It is the story of our growth in the realm of research and innovation," its founder and MP Achyuta Samanta said. He said innovation has always been a part of the institute's DNA.

KIIT has been ranked at the top among self-financing institutions, followed by SRM Institute of Science and Technology and Vellore Institute of Technology, both in Tamil Nadu. "We have always looked to transform genuine ideas into a product or service and tried to connect our research with needs of the world," Samanta said.