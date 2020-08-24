Left Menu
Government to procure laptops for all NSFAS qualifying students: Nzimande

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:03 IST
The procurement of laptops for NSFAS students is part of government's strategy to facilitate multi-modal remote learning and teaching methodologies in order to save the 2020 academic year, as a result of the country being placed under lockdown. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology has expressed concerns over the delays in the procurement of the laptops for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) qualifying students.

The committee noted that it is now four months since Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, announced that government will procure laptops for all NSFAS qualifying students in universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges.

The procurement of laptops for NSFAS students is part of government's strategy to facilitate multi-modal remote learning and teaching methodologies in order to save the 2020 academic year, as a result of the country being placed under lockdown.

"Students have since been eagerly awaiting the delivery of these laptops, which to date remain undelivered as a result of unnecessary delays in the finalisation of the procurement processes by NSFAS.

"Of great concern, are the allegations brought to the committee, that there is interference with the procurement processes. Attempts are being made to manipulate the procurement process and to finally get it aborted because certain service providers are not recommended, following supply chain management processes of NSFAS," committee Chairperson, Philly Mapulane said in a statement on Monday.

Mapulane said the committee takes these allegations seriously and will be following them up with NSFAS Administrator, Dr Randall Carolissen.

"We would like to appeal to Dr Carolissen not to allow any undue interference with the supply chain management processes of NFSAS, and to speedily conclude this process of the procurement of the laptop,s so that students from poor and working-class families can be able to study and be taught remotely. The country cannot afford another COVID-19 procurement scandal," Mapulane said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

