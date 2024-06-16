Chennai Resident Duped in Parcel Scam: Rajasthan Man Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Tamil Nadu police have apprehended a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding a Chennai resident of Rs 15.26 lakh. The accused impersonated officials from FedEx and Mumbai police to orchestrate a 'drugs-in-parcel' scam.

On March 17, a fraudster contacted S Ashok Ranjit, posing as a representative from FedEx's Mumbai branch, and informed him that a parcel he had supposedly sent to Taiwan contained contraband items. The scam unfolded further when another accomplice, pretending to be an officer from Mumbai police, threatened Ranjit with arrest and coerced him into transferring his bank funds into a specified account.

Ranjit fell prey to the deception and transferred the amount in two installments, later realizing he had been duped when he visited his bank. Following intense investigation, cybercrime officials tracked and arrested Vishalkumar from Daulatpura near Jaipur. Similar scams have been reported nationwide, and Chennai police have taken action, including the arrest of five men in an earlier related incident.

