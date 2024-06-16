Left Menu

Chennai Resident Duped in Parcel Scam: Rajasthan Man Arrested

Tamil Nadu police arrested a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly cheating a Chennai resident out of Rs 15.26 lakh in a 'drugs-in-parcel' scam. The fraudster impersonated FedEx and Mumbai police officials to intimidate and deceive the victim. Multiple similar cases have been reported across the country.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:43 IST
Chennai Resident Duped in Parcel Scam: Rajasthan Man Arrested
In a significant breakthrough, Tamil Nadu police have apprehended a 23-year-old man from Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding a Chennai resident of Rs 15.26 lakh. The accused impersonated officials from FedEx and Mumbai police to orchestrate a 'drugs-in-parcel' scam.

On March 17, a fraudster contacted S Ashok Ranjit, posing as a representative from FedEx's Mumbai branch, and informed him that a parcel he had supposedly sent to Taiwan contained contraband items. The scam unfolded further when another accomplice, pretending to be an officer from Mumbai police, threatened Ranjit with arrest and coerced him into transferring his bank funds into a specified account.

Ranjit fell prey to the deception and transferred the amount in two installments, later realizing he had been duped when he visited his bank. Following intense investigation, cybercrime officials tracked and arrested Vishalkumar from Daulatpura near Jaipur. Similar scams have been reported nationwide, and Chennai police have taken action, including the arrest of five men in an earlier related incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

