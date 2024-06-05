Columbia University Ensures Safety for Students Amid Israel-Hamas Protests

In a groundbreaking settlement, Columbia University has committed to additional safety measures for its students following protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict. The agreement comes after a Jewish student sought legal action, demanding secure access to the campus amid rising tensions.

The settlement, described by the representing law firm as a 'first-of-its-kind agreement to protect Jewish students from extreme on-campus Gaza war protestors,' mandates the creation of a Safe Passage Liaison. This liaison will address safety concerns and coordinate escort services, available 24/7 through December 31.

Columbia University's spokesperson emphasized their dedication to campus safety, highlighting existing measures and controversial actions like involving the NYPD to clear protestors. The university also promises academic concessions for those unable to complete assignments due to the unrest, while maintaining a commitment to fostering respectful and constructive campus dialogues.

