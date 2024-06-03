String of Disappearances: Indian Students Missing in the US

Authorities in California are seeking public assistance to locate Nitheesha Kandula, a 23-year-old Indian student from California State University, San Bernardino, who has been missing since May 28. Kandula was last seen on May 30 in Los Angeles, according to John Guttierez, Chief of Police at CSUSB.

The police have described her as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and black eyes. She may have been driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla with an unknown California license plate. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CSUSB Police Department or the LAPD's Southwest Division.

This troubling incident is part of a disturbing pattern involving Indian students in the US. In recent months, several other Indian students have gone missing or been found dead under tragic circumstances, adding to the growing concern within the community.

