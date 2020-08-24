Left Menu
Development News Edition

Put JEE, NEET on hold, DMK chief Stalin urges Centre

The government shall act, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind. In the light of the severe difficulties, I sincerely request you to postpone the JEE, NEET exams until COVID-19 is brought under control," he urged..

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-08-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 17:42 IST
Put JEE, NEET on hold, DMK chief Stalin urges Centre

The Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test should be postponed until the spread of COVID-19 was brought under control, DMK President M K Stalin on Monday urged Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal. Besides COVID-19, which has wreaked havoc on the nation, many parts of the country were yet to recover from the recent floods that have ravaged people's livelihoods, he said in a letter to Pokhriyal.

Students and parents are under enormous mental stress, he said, adding that considering the current restrictions on public transportation, the allotted exam centres are not uniformly accessible to all aspirants. "It will not be possible for students belonging to rural areas and less-privileged sections to reach the exam centres.

They will be put under a great disadvantage against their affluent counterparts." While around 25 lakh students are expected to sit for this years NEET and JEE, the National Testing Agency has made it mandatory for the students to give an undertaking that they "are neither COVID-19 positive nor have any symptoms for the same." However, in light of the fact that most of the infected population in India remains asymptomatic, demanding self declaration from thestudents does not seem to be effective in any possible way, the Dravidian party chief argued. If those appearing for the exams contracted the virus, there are "highpossibilities of another wave of infections" across the country.

"No decision shall be made in haste putting the lives of students at stake. The government shall act, keeping the well-being and future of students in mind.

In the light of the severe difficulties, I sincerely request you to postpone the JEE, NEET exams until COVID-19 is brought under control," he urged..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CWC urges Sonia Gandhi to continue as interim chief

The Congress Working Committee on Monday urged Sonia Gandhi to continue as the partys interim chief and to bring about necessary changes to strengthen the organisation, sources said. The CWC also decided to convene the AICC All India Congre...

Canada presses Iran for answers on downed Ukrainian jetliner

Canada is pressing Iran for additional answers over the downing in January of a Ukrainian jetliner, after an announcement by Tehran on Sunday provided limited and selected information. Irans Revolutionary Guard has said it accidentally shot...

Odd News Roundup: In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impact

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.In China, a Trump wax statue maker laments virus impactFor Zeng Sheng, the manager at Shanghai Maiyi Arts, this autumn should have been a boon for business with the U.S. presidential electio...

Metro train services may resume from Sept 1, reopening of school unlikely: Officials

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the Unlock 4 phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday. Bars, which are so far not allowed to reopen, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020