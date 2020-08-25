Left Menu
Development News Edition

School uses walls of houses to impart lessons to poor students

Around 300 outer walls of various houses in Nilamnagar area of Solapur have been painted with simplified lessons from textbooks of various subjects of Classes 1 to 10. This makes it convenient for students to go and stand in front of a particular wall to revise the lessons while following the social distancing guidelines, Ram Gaikwad, a teacher from the Asha Marathi Vidyalaya primary school in Nilamnagar of Solapur told PTI.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 10:31 IST
School uses walls of houses to impart lessons to poor students

With many poor students being unable to afford smartphones for online classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a school in Maharashtra's Solapur city has found a new way of imparting education by painting walls of houses in the vicinity with lessons from textbooks. Around 300 outer walls of various houses in Nilamnagar area of Solapur have been painted with simplified lessons from textbooks of various subjects of Classes 1 to 10.

This makes it convenient for students to go and stand in front of a particular wall to revise the lessons while following the social distancing guidelines, Ram Gaikwad, a teacher from the Asha Marathi Vidyalaya primary school in Nilamnagar of Solapur told PTI. Nearly 1,700 students from nearby areas study in the primary school and its secondary section Shri Dharmanna Sadul Prashala.

Gaikwad said these students come from poor families as their parents are labourers, mostly working in textile units of the district. "Online education is the new norm in the current COVID-19 situation for which smartphonewith good internet bandwidth is a must. But, the parents of majority of our students do not have smartphones or any other gadget, so online classes is a distant dream for them," he said.

Hence, the school came up with the idea of painting walls of the houses located near the educational institution with lessons from textbooks, he said. "We painted contents from textbooks on the walls of houses in Nilamnagar by making them simpler, comprehensible and interesting. Students, as per their convenience, now go and stand in front of the walls following all the social distancing norms and revise the lessons," Gaikwad said.

The lessons painted on the walls include introduction to letters, numbers, word and sentence formation, grammar, mathematical formulas, general knowledge and lessons from various other subjects, he said. The school is also conducting online classes for students who have smartphonesor other gadgets at home, Gaikwad added.

Asha Marathi Vidyalaya's Principal Tasleem Pathan said nearly 1,700 students, mostly from Nilamnagar, are enrolled in the primary and secondary sections of the school. The lessons painted on the walls are not only benefitting them, but also students from two to three other schools located nearby, she said.

Nagesh Kallur, who works at a canteen in the city and has enrolled his son in this school, said he cannot afford a smartphone for his child's online education. "But, the lessons painted on the walls of houses in our area are turning out to be beneficial for students.

Students follow the social distancing norms and wear masks while standing in front of these walls to study," he said. Surekha Kore, a parent of another student, said as their family income has dipped due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it is difficult for them to afford a smartphone for online education.

"These lessons painted on the walls in our area are turning out to be quite useful for our children," she said. PTI SPK GK GK

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump Jr urges Americans to reject 'radicals' and re-elect his father as president

Launching a blistering attack on the Democratic Party and its presidential nominee Joe Biden, President Donald Trumps eldest son has urged Americans to reject the radicals who want to drag America into the dark and re-elect his father who h...

Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Hong Kong on Tuesday announced it would ease some coronavirus measures from Aug. 28, as the government cautioned against complacency despite a steady fall in the number of new cases.Hong Kong had seen a resurgence of locally transmitted cas...

It is not about a post, but about country: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal, who is among the 23 party leaders who have written to Sonia Gandhi seeking an organisational overhaul, said on Tuesday that it is not about a post but about the country that matters most. A day after a st...

Roof of barrack collapses in Kanpur, policeman killed

A police constable was killed and three others were seriously injured when the roof of a barrack at the Reserve Police Lines here collapsed, a senior police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday night when the roof of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020