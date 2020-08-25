Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM appeals to Centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

"In view of the above, it is requested that the ensuing JEE (Main) and NEET examinations scheduled to be held in the first fortnight of September, 2020 may be postponed to a later date to ensure the safety and security of the students," the chief minister said. Besides, whenever NTA holds these tests, it may be directed to open centres in all the 30 districts of the state so that students have to travel maximum 2-3 hours to reach the examination venues and go back home the same day to ensure maximum participation of the students in these exams, Patnaik added..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:49 IST
Odisha CM appeals to Centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday urged the Centre to take steps for postponing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) as it will be unsafe for students to physically appear in the exams in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled to conduct the medical and engineering entrance exams - NEET and JEE (Main) - in September.

In a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the chief minister said, there are over 50,000 aspirants from Odisha for the NEET and JEE (Main) this year. "However, the NTA has opened examination centres for the said tests in only seven townships of the state," he said.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it would be perilous for the students to visit the test centres physically to appear in the tests, Patnaik said. "Besides, as frequent lockdowns are being enforced by the district administrations due to sudden rise of COVID-19 cases locally, local transportation too gets disrupted," he said.

Odisha has vast tribal pockets far away from urban centres of the state. Students of these areas may be deprived of appearing in these tests as they will have to travel long distances to come to the examination centres, Patnaik said in his letter, which was released to the media. "In view of the above, it is requested that the ensuing JEE (Main) and NEET examinations scheduled to be held in the first fortnight of September, 2020 may be postponed to a later date to ensure the safety and security of the students," the chief minister said.

Besides, whenever NTA holds these tests, it may be directed to open centres in all the 30 districts of the state so that students have to travel maximum 2-3 hours to reach the examination venues and go back home the same day to ensure maximum participation of the students in these exams, Patnaik added..

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Three suspects to appear before court for alleged UIF fraud

Three suspects, among them two police officers, are this morning expected to appear before the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court for allegedly defrauding and laundering proceeds from the Unemployment Insurance Fund UIF COVID-19 rel...

COVID-19 cases in Telangana may taper by September-end: Health dept official

Hyderabad, Aug 25 PTI Telangana has conducted over five lakh COVID-19 tests so far this month and the intensity of the disease is expected to taper by the end of September, a senior official of the Telangana Health department said on Tuesda...

Three-day session of Mizoram assembly from Sep 1

A three-day session of the Mizoram assembly session will begin on September 1, an official said on Tuesday. A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee BAC chaired by Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo last week chalked out the detailed plan, accor...

Africa now free of wild poliovirus, but polio threat remains

Health authorities on Tuesday are expected to declare the African continent free of the wild poliovirus after decades of effort, though cases of vaccine-derived polio are still sparking outbreaks of the paralyzing disease in more than a doz...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020