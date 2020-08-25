Education Minister holds review meeting of National Bal Bhawan

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a review meeting of National Bal Bhawan today in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Secretary, SE&L, Smt. Anita Karwal, Joint Secretary, School Education, Shri R. C. Meena and senior officials of National Bal Bhawan.

During the meeting, the Education Minister reviewed various activities of National Bal Bhawan and directed officials to speedup NBB's activities in the present scenario. He also assessed the progress made by NBB in the last two years, its current membership details & training prohrammes.

The Minister directed officials to focus on cultural exchange programmes for students through webinars so that they can continue learning various cultural aspects of our country. Shri Pokhriyal also asked officials to figure out how we can promote Bal Bhawan's activities on international platforms.

Shri Nishank said that National Bal Bhawan is a great platform for our children to learn various creative activities and we should expand its activities in regional centres also so that more children get the benefit of this platform. He said that in order to promote creative activities among children National Bal Bhawan should start a national level award for children and directed officials to make a plan on this matter.

The Education Minister also reviewed the vacancy positions of National Bal Bhawan and directed officials to speed up the process of filling up the vacant posts.

(With Inputs from PIB)