Left Menu
Development News Edition

Education Minister holds review meeting of National Bal Bhawan

During the meeting, the Education Minister reviewed various activities of National Bal Bhawan and directed officials to speedup NBB's activities in the present scenario.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 17:46 IST
Education Minister holds review meeting of National Bal Bhawan
Shri Pokhriyal also asked officials to figure out how we can promote Bal Bhawan's activities on international platforms. Image Credit: Twitter(@EduMinOfIndia)

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' held a review meeting of National Bal Bhawan today in New Delhi. The meeting was attended by Secretary, SE&L, Smt. Anita Karwal, Joint Secretary, School Education, Shri R. C. Meena and senior officials of National Bal Bhawan.

During the meeting, the Education Minister reviewed various activities of National Bal Bhawan and directed officials to speedup NBB's activities in the present scenario. He also assessed the progress made by NBB in the last two years, its current membership details & training prohrammes.

The Minister directed officials to focus on cultural exchange programmes for students through webinars so that they can continue learning various cultural aspects of our country. Shri Pokhriyal also asked officials to figure out how we can promote Bal Bhawan's activities on international platforms.

Shri Nishank said that National Bal Bhawan is a great platform for our children to learn various creative activities and we should expand its activities in regional centres also so that more children get the benefit of this platform. He said that in order to promote creative activities among children National Bal Bhawan should start a national level award for children and directed officials to make a plan on this matter.

The Education Minister also reviewed the vacancy positions of National Bal Bhawan and directed officials to speed up the process of filling up the vacant posts.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence:HC seeks police reply on plea challenging time granted to complete probe in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court Tuesday sought response of Delhi Police on a plea by an accused, booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, challenging extension of time to complete investigation in a case related to communal violence in northea...

Tata Motors shares jump nearly 5 pc

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd TML on Tuesday rose nearly 5 per cent amid the announcement that the company aims to reduce its total debt to near-zero levels in three years and generate free cash flows from FY22 onwards. The stock gained 4.83 pe...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens at record high on trade deal assurance

The SP 500 opened at a record high on Tuesday as U.S.-China officials reaffirmed their commitment to a Phase-1 trade deal, adding to market optimism over progress in developing treatments and vaccines for COVID-19.The SP 500 opened higher b...

Zimbabwe makes it illegal for schools to expel pregnant girls

By Farai Shawn Matiashe MUTARE, Zimbabwe, Aug 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Z imbabwe has made it illegal for schools to expel pupils who get pregnant, a measure womens rights campaigners said would help tackle gender inequality in the cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020