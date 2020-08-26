Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha slashes school syllabus by 30 pc

Chapters that will help students succeed in national-level tests have been retained, he said. On reopening of schools, the minister said that the matter will be considered once the Centre issues a direction in this regard..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 15:34 IST
Odisha slashes school syllabus by 30 pc

The Odisha government on Wednesday announced that school syllabus up to class 12 will be reduced by 30 per cent for the current academic session. The decision was taken as schools are closed across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash.

The announcement was made based on the recommendation of three committees set up for the purpose, he said. The new syllabus will be available on the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) and State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT).

Block Education Officers and District Education Officers will inform the schools about the governments decision, Dash said. Chapters that will help students succeed in national-level tests have been retained, he said.

On reopening of schools, the minister said that the matter will be considered once the Centre issues a direction in this regard..

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man rapes minor girl, forces her to marry him, gives triple talaq: Police

A man has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor sister of his elder brothers wife and then marrying her by threatening her and her mother before giving her triple talaq. On a complaint by the victims mother, belonging to a vill...

It's high time we come together to fight Central govt: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states.

Its high time we come together to fight Central govt Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states....

IYC members stage protest in Delhi demanding JEE, NEET postponement

Members of the Congress youth wing staged a protest near the Shastri Bhawan here on Wednesday, demanding postponement of the JEE and NEET exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several protesters, who tried to enter the Education minist...

Lawyers for Man United captain Maguire appeal Greek island brawl conviction

Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against a Greek court ruling which found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, sources close to the process told Reuters.Yes, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020