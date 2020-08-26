Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 4 lakh admit cards downloaded for medical entrance exam NEET within 3 hours

Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET. Amid rising clamour for postponement of the crucial exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Education (MoE) officials had reiterated on Tuesday that the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 16:18 IST
Over 4 lakh admit cards downloaded for medical entrance exam NEET within 3 hours

Over four lakh admit cards for medical entrance exam NEET were downloaded within three hours on Wednesday, sources said. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at 12 pm on Wednesday.

"Admit cards of NEET were available for download at 12 today. Over 4 lakh candidates have downloaded in first 3 hours," sources said. While the NEET is planned on September 13, engineering entrance exam JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6. Around 9.53 lakh candidates have registered for JEE-Mains and 15.97 lakh students have registered for NEET.

Amid rising clamour for postponement of the crucial exams in view of rising COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Education (MoE) officials had reiterated on Tuesday that the exams will be conducted as per schedule in September. Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plan, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the NTA will take for safely conducting NEET and JEE next month.

"The number of examination centres have also been increased from 570 to 660 (for JEE Main) and 2,546 to 3,843 (for NEET). While JEE-Mains is a computer-based test, NEET is a pen-paper test," the NTA said in a statement on Tuesday. "Additionally, in case of JEE-Mains, the number of shifts have been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now," it said.

"In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE-Mains. In case of NEET, the number of candidates per room has been reduced from 24 to 12," it added. For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates has been staggered.

"Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centers to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing, while waiting. Candidates have also been issued an advisory guiding them about the 'Dos and Don'ts' for proper social distancing," the NTA said. There have been demands from several quarters to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases. On Tuesday, Swedish teen climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg also threw her weight behind postponing the exams in view of the pandemic. "It's deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods. I stand with their call to #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID,” she said in a tweet.

Several opposition leaders in India including Congress' Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK president MK Stalin and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have demanded the exams be postponed. The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

"We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET as well as JEE-Mains," the Supreme Court had said. The NTA has also written to state governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man rapes minor girl, forces her to marry him, gives triple talaq: Police

A man has been booked by police for allegedly raping a minor sister of his elder brothers wife and then marrying her by threatening her and her mother before giving her triple talaq. On a complaint by the victims mother, belonging to a vill...

It's high time we come together to fight Central govt: Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states.

Its high time we come together to fight Central govt Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy at meeting of chief ministers of opposition-ruled states....

IYC members stage protest in Delhi demanding JEE, NEET postponement

Members of the Congress youth wing staged a protest near the Shastri Bhawan here on Wednesday, demanding postponement of the JEE and NEET exams in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Several protesters, who tried to enter the Education minist...

Lawyers for Man United captain Maguire appeal Greek island brawl conviction

Lawyers for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire have appealed against a Greek court ruling which found him guilty of multiple charges following a brawl on the island of Mykonos last week, sources close to the process told Reuters.Yes, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020