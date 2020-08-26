Left Menu
Development News Edition

Section of JEE, NEET aspirants in city demand postponement of tests

A section of students preparing for NEET and JEE here on Wednesday demanded that the tests be postponed, saying there is a shortage of transport facilities to exam centres and cases of COVID-19 are rising.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 22:02 IST
Section of JEE, NEET aspirants in city demand postponement of tests

A section of students preparing for NEET and JEE here on Wednesday demanded that the tests be postponed, saying there is a shortage of transport facilities to exam centres and cases of COVID-19 are rising. Ankit Jakhania, who is preparing for JEE, said his main concern was the rise in coronavirus cases.

"My exam centre is on Mathura Road and I stay in Aya Nagar. The only problem is the increasing cases of COVID-19. Even though it is being said that social distancing will be ensured, a crowd is expected to gather outside the exam centre. I wear glasses. Writing an exam while wearing a head gear and a mask will be very difficult, especially in hot and humid weather conditions," he said. An online petition has also been started to urge the Centre to postpone the NEET and the JEE exams till the year-end amid a spurt in coronavirus cases in the country. Till 8.20 pm, 1,08,114 people had signed the petition.

Madhu Yadav, a JEE aspirant from Arjangarh, said the exams should be postponed at least by a couple of months so that the number of COVID-19 cases come down. "My centre is in Gurgaon, and my family is under stress over my decision to take the exam. But there is no other alternative because the next chance will only come after six months. It is stressful to think that in some exams conducted recently, the SOP regarding coronavirus was not followed," she added.

Taniya and Srishti Kumari Mishra are sisters -- Taniya is a JEE aspirant and Srishti is preparing for NEET. "I had dropped a year for the NEET exams, and I am so stressed whether I will be able to even take the tests this year. We do not even have a transport facility at home to reach the exam centre. It has been 15 days and we have not even been able to concentrate on our studies," Srishti said. She did not rule out the possibility of even having to miss the exam this year.

The JEE Main and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) will be conducted in September as scheduled, officials of the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday, amid a growing chorus for postponing the crucial tests in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the JEE Main is scheduled from September 1-6, NEET is planned on September 13.

Several opposition leaders in India, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and DMK president M K Stalin have demanded the exams be postponed. The Supreme Court had last week dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams, saying a "precious" academic year of students "cannot be wasted" and life has to go on.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many impending mysteries, what more we know so far

Frozen 3 will have best storyline, funny moments for characters, says Jennifer Lee

Rick and Morty Season 5 won’t be delayed despite pandemic, team worked during lockdown

Cambridge university aims for autumn trials of coronavirus vaccine after UK funding

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UN urges ramping up social protection programmes to safeguard those most vulnerable

COVID-19 is posing potential catastrophic impacts on people living with HIV and tuberculosis TB with projected deaths to increase up to 10, 20 and 36 per cent for HIV, TB and malaria patients, respectively, over the next five years, accord...

Telangana CM seeks to expedite appointment of varsity VCs

Hyderabad, Aug 26 PTI Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors VCs to universities in the state. The Search Committees, appointed by the state governmen...

Dinda gets NOC from Bengal to play for another state

The Cricket Association of Bengal on Wednesday handed the No Objection Certificate to veteran pacer Ashok Dinda who was left out of the state team last season following an ugly spat with bowling coach Ranadeb Bose. The 36-year-old Dinda, wh...

SAD-BJP want discussion on COVID-19 in Assembly

The SAD-BJP on Wednesday moved a motion calling for discussion on the rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in Punjab in the upcoming Assembly session. The Shiromani Akali Dal legislative wing leader Sharanjit Singh Dhillon said the motion h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020