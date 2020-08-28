Yogi Adityanath says UP govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE

The Uttar Pradesh government is in favour of holding the NEET and JEE, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Friday. The statement comes following opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and Congress demanding that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical colleges and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering colleges be deferred due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"The state government supports holding of NEET and JEE," Adityanath said at a high-level meeting here. On August 9, B Ed examinations were held in the state in which about 5 lakh examinees took part. No problems relating to COVID infection have come to light following the examination, the chief minister said.

Similarly, some other examinations have also been held in the state, he added. The Union government has made it clear that the NEET and JEE will be held as per schedule with due precautions. While the NEET is slated to be held on September 13, JEE-Main is scheduled between September 1-6.