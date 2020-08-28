PM to inaugurate college, admin building of agri university in Jhansi on Saturday

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi through remote video conference on Saturday, a statement said. In a tweet, Modi said on Friday, "At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:31 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate college and administration buildings of the Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University in Jhansi through remote video conference on Saturday, a statement said. The RLB Central Agriculture University is a prominent institute of the Bundelkhand region. In a tweet, Modi said on Friday, "At 12:30 PM tomorrow, the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi would be inaugurated. This would improve the education infrastructure & contribute to cutting edge research in agriculture as well as further farmer welfare." The university started its first academic session in 2014-15 and is offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in agriculture, horticulture and forestry. It has been currently operating from the Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute in Jhansi as the main buildings were getting ready, the statement said

The prime minister will also interact with students of the university during the event, it added.

