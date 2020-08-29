Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT-I teaches ancient sciences, mathematics in Sanskrit

Titled "Understanding Classical Scientific Texts of India in an Immersive Sanskrit Environment", the course was started to in a bid to expose the present generation to ancient knowledge, the official from the institute said. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-sponsored quality improvement programme began on August 22 and will continue till October 2 with a total of 62 hours of online classes, he said.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 29-08-2020 15:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 15:48 IST
IIT-I teaches ancient sciences, mathematics in Sanskrit

The Indian Institute of Technology here has introduced a unique course to impart mathematical and scientific knowledge from ancient texts in Sanskrit, an official said on Saturday. Titled "Understanding Classical Scientific Texts of India in an Immersive Sanskrit Environment", the course was started to in a bid to expose the present generation to ancient knowledge, the official from the institute said.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)-sponsored quality improvement programme began on August 22 and will continue till October 2 with a total of 62 hours of online classes, he said. Over 750 candidates from all over the world were participating in the course, he added.

"Ancient texts of India, originally composed in Sanskrit, have a rich heritage of mathematical and scientific knowledge and the present generation is unaware of this. We started this course to make them aware of this ancient knowledge in Sanskrit itself," said professor Neelesh Kumar, officiating director of IIT, Indore. The course will inspire participants to research, innovate, study and teach mathematics and science in Sanskrit, he said.

According to an IIT official, the course has been divided into two parts, under which participants will first be taught the nuances of Sanskrit to build their understanding of the language and in the next part, they will be taught classical mathematics in Sanskrit. A qualifying examination will also be conducted to evaluate the participants involved in the second part of the course and successful candidates will be awarded a certificate, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

India controlled spread of locust swarms using modern technologies: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country has controlled the spread of locust swarms using modern technologies like drones. His remarks came after he inaugurated the College and Administration Buildings of Rani Lakshmi Bai C...

'X-Files' animated comedy in works at Fox

Fox Television is developing an animated comedy series based on hit supernatural series The X-Files. The spinoff, currently titled The X-Files Albuquerque, has received a script and presentation commitment at the broadcaster, reported Varie...

Miss having live audience on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', says Kapil Sharma 

Kapil Sharma may have been back with his popular series The Kapil Sharma Show but the comedian is still missing the joy of performing in front of a live audience. The shows shoot was suspended in March in the wake of coronavirus pandemic an...

Disha Patani tops The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list

The Times 50 Most Desirable Women 2019 list is Indias pick of the most gorgeous women, including fresh faces and young talent. These lovely ladies have found a spot on this list for their stunning looks, distinct personality and tons of tal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020