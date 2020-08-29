Left Menu
Assam: Informal classes for std 12, college final year from Sep 15

Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that classes for standard 12 and the final year of undergraduate programmes will commence on September 15 in an informal and experimental way. Speaking at a press conference here, he said these informal classes will be on till September 30, but will be discontinued if any student or teacher tests COVID-positive in between.

"The principals or heads will make four-five small groups, which will come and interact with teachers in informal classes," Sarma said. "In little primary or middle-primary schools, the kids are now coming once a week for collecting mid-day meals. From September 15, they will come twice a week and the teachers will hand over a study material along with a question paper for submitting it in the next week," he said.

The teachers will evaluate the answer sheets in front of the students and will give tasks for the next week, he said. "The teachers will have to come from September 1 and will oversee proper sanitisation of their institutes. We are arranging funds for it and will be sent to them within the next few days," Sarma said.

"The teachers will reorganise the desk-benches so that social distancing norms are properly followed. We are also trying to supply free masks for the students and are arranging funds for it," he added. All educational institutes in the state are shut since March as the government enforced strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The minister, however, said the schools and colleges, which are housing the quarantine or isolation centres at present, will not be opened. He said the government has extended the deadline for mandatory RT-PCR tests for teachers to September 15.

The minister also stated that from September 1 the teachers will be required to take online classes from their respective educational institutes. Replying to a question on NEET and JEE, Sarma said Assam will follow the Centre's directions as COVID-19 is a national disaster and New Delhi has the experts to decide about the safety of the students.

