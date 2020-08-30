'Singhvi Trinity Scholarship' reshaped for Indian students

Left Menu
Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday redesigned his scholarship for studying at Trinity College, Cambridge, to cater exclusively to Indian students intending to pursue postgraduate LLM course.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 16:58 IST
Congress MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi on Sunday redesigned his scholarship for studying at Trinity College, Cambridge, to cater exclusively to Indian students intending to pursue postgraduate LLM course. The “Singhvi Trinity Scholarship” comes as yet another beacon of hope for Indian law students who want to pursue their aspirations of a global legal education, a statement said. Singhvi, who had pledged Rs 2 crore to establish the scholarship at Cambridge, has reshaped it to focus exclusively on Indian residents desiring to pursue LLM. He is also likely to enhance the endowment corpus, the statement said.

"We live in times of globalisation and international cooperation is instrumental in securing our world a better future," Singhvi said. It is important for Indian students to get exposed to international terrains and world-class education, so that they can transform themselves into global leaders, who can be flag-bearers of India in “creating history not only for our nation, but for the world around us”, he said. "The ‘Singhvi Trinity Scholarship’ has been conceptualised with the objective of providing international exposure and world-class education to Indian students. Studying law at Trinity, Cambridge, has been one of the most inspiring experiences of my life," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "It was truly transformative and I would like bright Indian law students to have this opportunity to access it, even when financial affordability becomes a challenge," he said.

The endowment will be used to provide a scholarship for a student to pursue the LLM at Trinity College and the student will be recognised as the “Singhvi Trinity Scholar”. The scholarship shall be tenable for one year and may be applied towards the whole or any part of the cost of university and/or College fees, and/or for maintenance costs. The scholarship may be awarded to students holding other bursaries or scholarships. The recipient will also be given an opportunity to work as a lawyer at the Chambers of Dr. Singhvi in India after the successful completion of the LL.M. degree, the statement said..

