Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS for Karnataka under Centre's active consideration: Union Health Minister

"I know that- AIIMS in Karnataka is under the active consideration of the Finance Department of the Government of India and that day will also soon come when we shall have an AIIMS in Karnataka also," Vardhan said. Speaking at the virtual inauguration of a super specialty trauma block at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, he spoke about former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's "instrumental role" in expanding the health infrastructure in the country as the then health minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 15:06 IST
AIIMS for Karnataka under Centre's active consideration: Union Health Minister
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for Karnataka is under the active consideration of the Government of India. "I know that- AIIMS in Karnataka is under the active consideration of the Finance Department of the Government of India and that day will also soon come when we shall have an AIIMS in Karnataka also," Vardhan said.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration of a super specialty trauma block at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences in Ballari, he spoke about former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj's "instrumental role" in expanding the health infrastructure in the country as the then health minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. "The journey that started then on August 15, 2003, from one AIIMS it became a journey of seven AIIMS, then in the previous government one more was added at Rae Bareli, and then we again saw a big boost to this activity from 2014 onwards under Prime Minister Modi with a journey of 22 AIIMS," he added.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was also present at the virtual event, pointed out to the union minister that he has written a letter to him to consider taking over and upgrading the ESI hospital and medical college at Kalaburagi to an AIIMS like institution. He said Kalaburagi was a backward district and upgrading this ESI there as an AIIMS like institution, will help people of the region.

Noting that in the last six years the country has seen active development in terms of medical colleges, increase in the number of MBBS and post graduation seats, Vardhan said in the phase three expansion of medical colleges that began last year, permission has been given for creating 75 more medical colleges, with centre's help. New medical colleges are going to be set up in Karnataka at Chikkamagaluru, Haveri, Yadgir and Chikkaballapur, he said, adding, "so many reforms are happening in the health sector, historic developments have taken place." The union minister appreciated the Chief Minister and his cabinet colleagues for putting the "best foot forward" in the fight against COVID-19.

"Karnataka has done a remarkably good job.. there are many good practices which have been used to fight COVID which are worth replicating by others and I have quoted them in a number of meetings with other state health ministers also," Vardhan said. Yediyurappa said the super specialty trauma block at Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences has been developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana by both state and the centre in collaboration, at a cost of Rs 150 crore.

It has an intensive care and emergency units besides a capacity of 200 beds, with all the necessary advanced medical equipment.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Arvind Ltd reports Q1 net loss of Rs 97.31 cr

Textile firm Arvind Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 97.31 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, on account of lower income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 24.39 crore i...

"Not warranted": Former Law Minister Moily on SC punishing Prashant Bhushan

The Supreme Court on Monday punishing activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan was unwarranted, former Union Law Minister M Veerapa Moily said and felt that the case against him could have been referred to the Bar Council of India. The senior Congr...

HomeLane raises Rs 60 crore in bridge funding round

HomeLane, a home interiors service provider, has raised Rs 60 crore USD eight million in a bridge round from new and existing investors. Stride Ventures has led this round, participating through debt funding of Rs 20 crore in the company,...

First direct commercial flight between Israel, UAE takes off

The first historic commercial flight between Israel and the UAE left for Abu Dhabi on Monday from the Ben-Gurion airport here, days after the normalisation of relations between the two countries under US mediation. The flight is carrying a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020