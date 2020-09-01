Left Menu
Development News Edition

DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

Of them, 9,130 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 5,523 from other backward classes, 3,512 from scheduled castes, 1,188 from scheduled tribes and 2,346 from EWS, it said. According to official data shared by the varsity, under the sports quota, the maximum applications have been received for football (1,627), followed by athletics (1,621) and basketball (1,420).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 11:19 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 11:19 IST
DU's registration process ends; varsity receives highest number of applications in 3 yrs

The registration process for admission to the Delhi University has ended with over 5.63 lakh aspirants applying online for undergraduate courses, the highest in the last three years. The registration process ended on Monday with the maximum applications being from CBSE students and Delhi residents.

A total of 1,83,674 students have applied for postgraduate courses and 34,306 for M.Phil and PhD, according to data available on the varsity's portal. The varsity has received a maximum of 2,85,128 applications from CBSE Board students, followed by 12,272 from the Board of School Education Haryana and 11,521 from the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations.

The maximum number of applicants are from Delhi (1,42,526), followed by Uttar Pradesh (66,657) and Haryana (50,701), according to data shared by the varsity. It said 5,63,351 students have registered for undergraduate courses, of which 3,53,171 have made payments, according to data.

Of the total applicants, 2,22,399 are from the unreserved category, 69,682 from other backward classes, 42,293 from scheduled castes, 8,624 from scheduled tribes and 10,173 from the economically weaker section (EWS), it said. In the unreserved category, 1,16,482 female candidates have applied for undergraduate courses, as against 1,05,913 male candidates and four from the other category.

The Delhi University said 1,46,996 students have made payments for postgraduate courses. Out of the total number of registrations for these courses, 76,536 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 35,115 from other backward classes, 22,020 from scheduled castes, 5,710 from scheduled tribes and 7,615 from EWS, it said.

The number of students who have made payments for M.Phil and PhD programmes is 21,699. Of them, 9,130 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 5,523 from other backward classes, 3,512 from scheduled castes, 1,188 from scheduled tribes and 2,346 from EWS, it said.

According to official data shared by the varsity, under the sports quota, the maximum applications have been received for football (1,627), followed by athletics (1,621) and basketball (1,420). The admissions under the sports quota will be held on the basis of certificates this year and there will be no trials owing to the pandemic situation. The university this year decided to not hold extra-curricular activities (ECA) admissions, barring those having NCC and NSS certificates, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But it later said admissions under 12 categories, including music, dance, divinity and yoga, will be held based on certificates. Under the ECA category, the maximum applications were received for NCC (3,876), followed by NSS (1,796) and debate (1,282).

Under the PwD (persons with disabilities) category, the maximum applications were those suffering from locomotor disability (496), blindness (452) and low vision (281). The registration for admission to all courses through entrance closed on July 31. However, the registration for admission through merit was open until August 31.

Earlier, the last date for registration was July 4 but it was later extended to July 18 and subsequently to July 31 for both merit-based and entrance-based courses. The cut-offs are likely to be announced by mid-September, though there has been no official notification on it. The registration process was delayed owing to the pandemic. Last year, the varsity had received 2,58,388 applications and the figure was 2,78,544 in 2018.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Finance Minister's tweet on Vamana irks state BJP

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaacs description of Vamana as a cheat has invited the ire of the BJP with the saffron party demanding an apology from the Marxist leader for insulting one of the reincarnations of Lord Vishnu. BJP state pres...

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtras Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the Na...

Global air cargo demand stable, capacity remains constrained: IATA

The International Air Transport Association IATA has released data for global air freight markets in July showing air cargo demand is stable but at lower levels than 2019. While there is some month-to-month improvement, it is at a slower pa...

Sylvester Stallone to release director's cut of 'Rocky IV' to mark film's 35th anniversary

Fans of actor Sylvester Stallone have a reason to rejoice as the Rocky superstar is all set to bring a directors cut of Rocky IV to the screens. The 74-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram through a post featuring a painted pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020