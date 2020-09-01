Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: JEE-Mains conducted across country amid 'new normal'

Scenes outside exam centres across the country reflected the 'new normal' amid the pandemic: staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gates, distribution of masks, and students queuing up with safe social distance among them. JEE-Mains, the first large scale exam to be conducted amid the pandemic, is scheduled from September 1 to 6.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:28 IST
COVID-19: JEE-Mains conducted across country amid 'new normal'

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Mains for admission to engineering colleges began on Tuesday amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic even as the chorus continued to grow for postponement of the crucial exam which has already been deferred twice. Scenes outside exam centres across the country reflected the 'new normal' amid the pandemic: staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gates, distribution of masks, and students queuing up with safe social distance among them.

JEE-Mains, the first large scale exam to be conducted amid the pandemic, is scheduled from September 1 to 6. Over 9 lakh candidates have registered for the exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). While the governments of Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have assured students that they will provide transportation to candidates, a group of IIT alumni and students have also launched a portal to provide transport facilities to exam centres for the candidates in need.

Several candidates appearing for the exam in West Bengal had a difficult time reaching their test centres owing to heavy rain and lack of transport. However, those in Delhi and NCR didn't complain of any major difficulties. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been opposing the conduct of JEE and NEET exams amid pandemic, alleged that the Modi government has ignored the "genuine concerns" of aspirants, who have been demanding postponement of the entrance exams, due to its "arrogance" and is jeopardising India's future.

"Modi Government is jeopardising India's future. Arrogance is making them ignore the genuine concerns of the JEE-NEET aspirants as well as the demands of those who took SSC and other exams. Give jobs, not empty slogans," Gandhi said on Twitter. Students in Delhi who appeared for the exam on Tuesday said they were initially apprehensive about taking the test amid a pandemic, but did not face any issues at the centres as all safety norms were properly followed.

Shivani, who took the computer-based exam at the Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Vivek Vihar here, said she travelled from Dwarka Mor to the centre without facing any difficulty. “Amid the ongoing protests to demand the postponement of the exam, I had thought the exam won’t happen. But somewhere I didn't want them to be postponed as it would have led to more anxiety among students," she said. Requesting anonymity, another candidate at the centre said all Standard Operating Procedures were followed inside the examination centre and students were made to sit at appropriate safe distance.

However, scenes were different in West Bengal. While the government had asked all state transport utilities to commence bus services from 5 am in view of the exam, several candidates in North 24 Parganas, Berhampur, Malda and Siliguri claimed that they had to wait for hours, braving a downpour, to get a bus to reach their test centres. Suspension of local train services due to the COVID-19 pandemic added to the woes of the candidates.

"I had to hire a cab to reach the centre at TCS Gitobitan in Salt Lake from Khardah (North 24 Parganas) as no direct bus was available. It would have been easier if the trains plied," Subham Das, one of the candidates, said. Meanwhile, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court refused to stay the JEE-Main examination, but said any student residing in flood-hit parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region who cannot reach the exam centre or reaches late can apply to the National Testing Agency to seek a re-examination.

Increasing the number of examination centres from 570 to 660, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit are among the steps the National Testing Agency (NTA) has taken for safely conducting the crucial exam. "Hand sanitisers are being made available at the entrance of the examination centre and inside the exam hall at all times. The usual process of checking the admit cards of candidates has been replaced with barcode readers, which have been made available to the examination centre authorities," said an NTA official.

"While all the candidates are asked to go to the exam centres with masks and sanitisers, once they enter the centre, they have to use the masks provided by the examination authority. Each candidate will be offered a 3-ply mask at the time of entry and expected to wear the same during the examination in order to avoid any form of unfair means at the time of examination," the official added. The first shift of the exam began at 9.30 am while the exam in the second shift was conducted from 2.30-5.30 pm.

"Before the start of each exam shift and after the last shift's end, all seats were thoroughly sanitised and the work stations and keyboards were disinfected," the NTA official said. There has been a growing chorus for postponing the exams amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The Supreme Court had earlier dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the two exams amid a spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases, saying a "precious year" of students cannot be wasted and life has to go on.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Greece delays school reopening to Sept. 14, students to wear masks

Greek authorities have delayed the reopening of schools by a week to Sept. 14, due to a surge in COVID-19 infections, the government said on Tuesday.The rise in coronavirus cases in recent weeks has forced Greek authorities to gradually rei...

Sharjah gears up to host IPL 2020 matches

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the venues of this years Indian Premier League IPL, is undergoing a makeover as it prepares to successfully host the cash-rich T20 tournament. New canopies have added a splash of colour and the Royal Su...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. manufacturing activity at nearly two-year high; new orders accelerate

U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated to a nearly two-year high in August aided by a surge in new orders, but employment at factories continued to lag amid safety restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19. The upbeat report fro...

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Graham & more may return

Peaky Blinders is coming back soon with Season 6 Cillian Murphy will undeniably return for another series as Thomas Shelby aka Tommy. The imminent season doesnt have an official release date but the series is subjected to be delayed as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020