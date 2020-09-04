Lt Governor, CM convey greetings on Teachers' Day eve

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday extended greetings on the eve of Teachers' Day. During the time of the pandemic, the teachers have to rise up to the task of reaching out to students through virtual media, Bedi said.

They need to innovate and learn to be part of the digital world for reaching out to every student through various apps containing self-developed audio-visual footage of teaching and learning, she said. A teacher is a spark to inspire, the guide and the candle to a student's life. There is no limitto the influence a teacher can have on one or many students, she said.

Teaching is not just another profession but is a divine responsibility to guide and enlighten, she said, adding: "We should remember: one book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world." Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appreciated the coordinated work put in by the teachers in the current context of containing the pandemic. He said a teacher is the effective source to shape the future citizens. Education Minister R Kamalakannan too greeted the teachers for their role in the welfare of students.