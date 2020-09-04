Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Governor, CM convey greetings on Teachers' Day eve

There is no limitto the influence a teacher can have on one or many students, she said. Teaching is not just another profession but is a divine responsibility to guide and enlighten, she said, adding: "We should remember: one book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world." Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appreciated the coordinated work put in by the teachers in the current context of containing the pandemic.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 04-09-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 15:20 IST
Lt Governor, CM convey greetings on Teachers' Day eve

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Friday extended greetings on the eve of Teachers' Day. During the time of the pandemic, the teachers have to rise up to the task of reaching out to students through virtual media, Bedi said.

They need to innovate and learn to be part of the digital world for reaching out to every student through various apps containing self-developed audio-visual footage of teaching and learning, she said. A teacher is a spark to inspire, the guide and the candle to a student's life. There is no limitto the influence a teacher can have on one or many students, she said.

Teaching is not just another profession but is a divine responsibility to guide and enlighten, she said, adding: "We should remember: one book, one pen, one child and one teacher can change the world." Chief Minister V Narayanasamy appreciated the coordinated work put in by the teachers in the current context of containing the pandemic. He said a teacher is the effective source to shape the future citizens. Education Minister R Kamalakannan too greeted the teachers for their role in the welfare of students.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rescuers sift Beirut rubble amid signs of life a month after blast

Rescue workers in Beirut dug through rubble and probed a collapsed building with sensors on Friday after signs of life were detected under a mound of debris one month after a huge explosion shattered the capital. Workers pulled up chunks of...

Waiting for Messi, Barcelona still reeling after 8-2 loss

Three weeks after the humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, Barcelona is still mired in crisis and surrounded by uncertainty over the future of Lionel Messi. Will the Argentina forward leave Will the rest ...

Accused Football Leaks mastermind tells court: 'I'm proud'

The Portuguese man behind the Football Leaks website said at the start of his trial on Friday that he was proud to be a whistleblower on European soccer clubs big-money dealings. Rui Pinto, a 31-year-old former history student, faces 90 cha...

Japan sushi chef using bodybuilder delivery to buoy COVID-19 hit business

A sushi restaurant in central Japan is trying to boost sluggish demand during the coronavirus pandemic by sending shirtless bodybuilders to deliver food to its customers. The service dubbed Delivery Macho, was established by 41-year-old Ima...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020