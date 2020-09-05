Day to thank teachers who prevented academic disruption amid COVID pandemic: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday extended greetings on Teachers' Day, saying it is a day to thank all the teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the COVID-19 pandemic to prevent academic disruption. Teachers' Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of the country's second president S Radhakrishnan.

"Wishing you all a very happy Teachers' Day. Today, let us thank all those teachers who have been working tirelessly through the hardship of the pandemic to prevent academic disruption to students," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted quoting Naidu. "Let us salute their dedication, courage and their selfless service," he said. Naidu also paid tributes to Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary.

"He was an eminent teacher, philosopher, scholar, statesman and author. His life, work and legacy will keep inspiring every Indian," the vice president said. Later, in a Facebook post, Naidu expressed gratitude to all his teachers who left an indelible impression on him.

Observing that the 21st century was an era of disruptions and paradigm shifts, he said that the world is now truly a global village. Naidu emphasised that it is the prime responsibility of teachers of the 21st century to mould responsible global citizens but with deep Indian roots. Noting that lifelong learning is an essential facet of life in Indian tradition, Naidu said in addition to teachers in formal settings, "we learn from parents, elders and peers and from a variety of sources of wisdom".