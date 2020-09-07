Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kim Sowol: Google doodle on Korean language poet on his 118th birthday

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-09-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 01:44 IST
Kim Sowol: Google doodle on Korean language poet on his 118th birthday
Kim Sowol went on to compose over 150 literary works and in 1925 published his sole collection of poems, also named “The Azaleas.” Image Credit: Google doodle

Happy Birthday Kim Sowol!!!

Google today celebrates the 118th birthday of Kim Sowol with a beautiful doodle. Kim Sowol was a Korean language poet famous for his contributions to early modern poetry.

Kim Sowol was born Kim Jeong-sik on September 7, 1902 in present-day North Korea's North Pyongan Province. Shortly after he was born his father became insane. This fact must have affected the poet's early life and eventually led to his own premature death. His grandfather taught him classical Chinese and entered him in the famed Osan Middle School (also the alma mater of Baek Seok and Kim Eok) at the age of fifteen.

In 1920, Kim Sowol published his first poems in a literary magazine, after which he assumed the pen-name Sowol, which translates into "White Moon." While still a high school student in 1922, Sowol published his famous work "The Azaleas." This melancholic poem of love and loss inspired the colorful burst of Azalea flowers that surrounds his portrait in today's Doodle artwork.

Kim Sowol went on to compose over 150 literary works and in 1925 published his sole collection of poems, also named "The Azaleas." Sowol's lifetime of heartfelt compositions cemented his legacy as one of Korea's most treasured poets, and to this day many Koreans can recite his poems by heart. The annual Sowol Poetry Prize, established in 1987 in Kim Sowol's honor, is considered one of the most prestigious awards in Korean poetry.

Kim Sowol wrote most of the poems contained in The Azaleas (1925), the only collection of poetry published in his lifetime, while he was still a teenager. After graduating from Paejae High School, he taught for a while in his home town and then went to Japan to study at a college of commerce. While there, he published several poems in Kaebyok and other literary journals. Poems by him continued to appear after his return in such journals as Yongdae until his sudden death.

Kim Sowol died on December 24, 1934 at the age of 32. Google today dedicates a mesmerizing doodle to him on his 118th birthday.

Also Read: Aya Kōda: Google doodle on Japanese novelist, essayist on her 116th birthday

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

World News Roundup: Nigeria to deliver aid by air in conflict-hit northeast; Russia has very serious questions to answer on Navalny and more

Health News Roundup: France expects more severe COVID cases; UK records 1,813 new daily COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Freeman's slam help Braves rout Nationals

Freddie Freeman hit his second grand slam in three days to break open a close game and send the Atlanta Braves to a 10-3 win over the visiting Washington Nationals on Sunday. The win gave the Braves a split of the four-game series. The two ...

Gonzalez aids Pirates in rally past Reds

Erik Gonzalezs sacrifice fly in the ninth inning gave the Pittsburgh Pirates a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Cincinnati Reds on Sunday and a split of their four-game series. Trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the ninth against Raisel ...

'Hotel Rwanda' hero was not kidnapped -President Kagame

Rwandan President Paul Kagame denied on Sunday that his government had kidnapped from abroad Paul Rusesabagina, whose widely acclaimed heroism inspired a Hollywood movie but who has been detained on terrorism and other charges.At a virtual ...

Tennis-With ice in her veins, Brady finds career breakthrough

American Jennifer Brady said working on her mental approach has been a huge game changer as she reached the quarter-final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.Brady claimed a straight-sets win over 2016 champion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020