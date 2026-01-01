Crackdown in Nanded: Police Seize Rs 109 Crore in Contraband
The Nanded range police successfully seized illegal goods worth Rs 109 crore over eight months. The anti-illegal campaign covered four districts, tackling activities such as liquor and drug trafficking, gambling, and illegal sand transport. A total of 17,738 offenders were apprehended, with significant seizures in Nanded district.
In a significant crackdown against illegal activities, the Nanded range police have seized contraband and illegal goods valued at Rs 109 crore over the last eight months, an official disclosed on Thursday.
The campaign, initiated on May 1, 2025, spanned four districts—Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, and Hingoli. It targeted illegal liquor sales, gambling, smuggling of gutkha, narcotics, and sand, along with prostitution rackets. The operation led to 15,840 actions resulting in the seizure of goods worth Rs 109.72 crore and legal action against 17,738 offenders, with Nanded district seeing the largest haul of Rs 53.68 crore.
Among the notable seizures were ganja worth Rs 14 lakh at Loha and mephedrone valued at Rs 8 lakh in Latur. Authorities have detained six habitual offenders under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act. Deputy Inspector General Shahaji Umap urged citizens to report illegal activities via the police's website to aid in curbing such operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
