Chhattisgarh's Healthcare Boost: New MoU to Develop Skilled Workforce

The Chhattisgarh government inked a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Sathya Sai Health and Education Trust to advance the state's healthcare sector, according to an official statement on Thursday. The agreement targets the development of quality human resources and the creation of new employment opportunities for the youth.

This collaboration will initiate various vocational training programs tailored for the healthcare industry. The Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, in partnership with the trust, aims to establish healthcare training centers to bolster skill sets among young people and prepare a workforce adept in modern medical services.

The courses, offered free of charge, include specialties such as Medical Laboratory Technology and Emergency Medical Technician. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized that the skill development is crucial for both enhancing healthcare services and generating jobs. Key officials, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, were present during the signing.