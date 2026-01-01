Left Menu

Ensuring Inclusion: West Bengal's Revised Electoral Roll Guidelines

The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has issued detailed guidelines to district election officers to facilitate the inclusion of marginalized groups like sex workers and tribal groups in electoral rolls. The directive includes special measures for those unable to produce conventional documentation, ensuring a thorough and inclusive registration process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-01-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 20:46 IST
The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has initiated efforts to ensure that marginalized groups are not left out of the electoral process. New instructions have been issued to district election officers (DEOs) focusing specifically on vulnerable demographics.

In a video conference chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, comprehensive guidelines were established to facilitate eligible electors, including sex workers and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), in enrolling in the electoral rolls, regardless of conventional documentation limitations.

DEOs are now required to visit affected areas personally, conduct public hearings, and gather evidence to verify eligibility. The findings must be documented with videography and transferred to Electoral Registration Officers, ensuring every eligible individual is accounted for as per the new directives.

