Ensuring Inclusion: West Bengal's Revised Electoral Roll Guidelines

The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer has initiated efforts to ensure that marginalized groups are not left out of the electoral process. New instructions have been issued to district election officers (DEOs) focusing specifically on vulnerable demographics.

In a video conference chaired by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, comprehensive guidelines were established to facilitate eligible electors, including sex workers and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), in enrolling in the electoral rolls, regardless of conventional documentation limitations.

DEOs are now required to visit affected areas personally, conduct public hearings, and gather evidence to verify eligibility. The findings must be documented with videography and transferred to Electoral Registration Officers, ensuring every eligible individual is accounted for as per the new directives.

