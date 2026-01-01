Left Menu

Aviation Downed: Gulf Powers Clash Over Yemen's Skies

Aden airport's air traffic was halted due to rising tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen. Saudi-backed Yemeni government imposed flight restrictions on the UAE, causing Yemen’s transport minister to shut down air traffic. The conflict highlights the rift between these Gulf powers.

Air traffic at Aden International Airport came to a halt on Thursday amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. These two Gulf powers are locked in a rivalry that is significantly impacting war-torn Yemen.

The internationally recognized Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, imposed new flight restrictions to and from the UAE, exacerbating the regional friction. Yemen's transport minister, affiliated with the southern separatists, responded by ordering a shutdown of air traffic, refusing to comply with the restrictions.

The Southern Transitional Council, a UAE-backed force controlling much of southern Yemen, attributed the closure to new regulations imposed by Saudi Arabia. This development underscores the deepening rift between the two Gulf nations. Saudi accusations against the UAE regarding border pressures have led the latter to withdraw its forces from Yemen.

