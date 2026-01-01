Pakistan's Surge: 2025 Marks a Decade High in Terror-Related Violence
Pakistan experienced a notable drop in cross-border terror activities after closing its border with Afghanistan, yet 2025 became the most violent year in a decade. Reports highlighted significant escalations in terrorism-linked fatalities, with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan as epicenters of violence.
Pakistan has seen a dramatic decline in cross-border terror activities following the closure of its border with Afghanistan. However, 2025 has emerged as the most violent year for the country in a decade, according to a report by a prominent think tank.
Despite an overall reduction in terror incidences, the year 2025 witnessed a significant increase in fatalities from terrorism-linked violence. The northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southwestern Balochistan provinces were identified as the most affected regions, accounting for over 96 per cent of all fatalities recorded during the year.
Data from the Centre for Research and Security Studies indicates a year-on-year rise of 34 per cent in overall violence, with fatalities rising from 2,555 in 2024 to 3,417 in 2025. The regional concentration of violence was notably high in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where fatalities surged by nearly 44 per cent.
