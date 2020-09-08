Left Menu
Development News Edition

Next edition of states' startup ecosystem ranking to be released on Sep 11

The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs. The ranking framework covers seven pillars and 30 action points, including policy support, incubation centres, seed funding, angel and venture funding and easier regulations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2020 13:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2020 12:40 IST
Next edition of states' startup ecosystem ranking to be released on Sep 11
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ministry of Commerce and Industry will release the next edition of ranking of states and union territories (UTs) based on their startup ecosystem on September 11, an official said. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

The ranking framework covers seven pillars and 30 action points, including policy support, incubation centres, seed funding, angel and venture funding and easier regulations. "The ranking is ready. It will be released on September 11," the official added.

The startup ranking framework aims to rank the states/UTs for establishing a robust ecosystem for supporting startups. The framework also encourages states and UTs to identify, learn and replicate good practices from each other. In the last 2018 edition of the ranking, Gujarat emerged as the best performer in developing the startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs. Other top performers that followed the western state were Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha and Rajasthan.

The government had launched Startup India Action Plan in January 2016 to promote budding entrepreneurs in the country. The plan aims to give incentives such as tax holiday and inspector raj-free regime and capital gains tax exemption..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

New device to bring down cost of tracking open heart surgeries

Money Heist Season 5 filming continues, Instagram pic shows Professor alive

Sex Education: Will Season 3 mark end to it? Production to commence in Sept

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Medical University of Antigua Announces Up to 30% Scholarships for the NEET Students

NCR, Delhi, India NewsVoir With the onset of the COVID-era, the entrance examinations across the country has been hampered. Aspirants who wait for the whole year to prepare and crack these exams are in a mental turmoil. NEET examinations wh...

Tennis-Djokovic urges angry fanbase not to turn on U.S. Open line judge

Novak Djokovic has pleaded for compassion for the line judge he inadvertently struck in the throat with a ball at the U.S. Open on Monday after the female official faced a backlash from fans of the world number one on social media.The Serb ...

New guidelines to boost teaching of relationships and sexuality education

Two new sets of guidelines are being provided to schools to strengthen the teaching around relationships, health and sexuality, Associate Education Minister Tracey Martin announced today.The new guidelines will ensure that the teaching of r...

Cricket Ireland cancels Inter-Provincial T20 match over coronavirus fears

Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the cancellation of the Inter-Provincial T20 match between Munster Reds and Northern Knights over concerns regarding coronavirus. Earlier, a member of the Northamptonshire cricket team had tested positive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020