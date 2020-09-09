Left Menu
Honing linguistic potential, uplifting special students:CBSE teachers' award winning initiatives

Training students to become national-level players, honing their linguistic potential, uplifting differently-abled children and making students aware about cyber safety are among the initiatives launched by school teachers and principals that have been awarded by the CBSE this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2020 19:23 IST
Training students to become national-level players, honing their linguistic potential, uplifting differently-abled children and making students aware about cyber safety are among the initiatives launched by school teachers and principals that have been awarded by the CBSE this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday awarded 38 teachers and principals from its affiliated schools for their valuable contribution towards improving school education, innovation and dedication. Veneketson Karthikeyan, who is a physical education teacher in Indian School, Muscat has shaped his students into national level players of extraordinary calibre.

"His numerous students have represented Oman, Qatar national cricket teams. He is a passionate teacher who keeps motivating his students to raise the bar," the award citation read. Dhannajoy Pan, Principal, DPS Odisha, has been awarded for his teaching philosophy based on inclusive environment that is based on four aspects of growth--physical, mental, emotional and social.

Poonam Bhatt, a biology teacher at Amity International School, Ghaziabad, has been awarded for "leading her students in a number of real world projects where students have been able to study various concepts in a much more meaningful way". Amit Garg, a counsellor at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Delhi, has bagged the award for his "work towards uplifting the differently-abled children through teaching, enabling them to handle daily chores to foster independence".

Shreejith, an IT teacher at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Moscow has "initiated many online activity-based projects in his school like Unbox-21, virtual training and online competitions, online ethics and cyber safety". The other awardees include Alka Sharma and Yogesh Gambhir from Punjab, Ram Kumar Sharma and Anuja Sharma from Chandigarh, Anita Mishra from Rajasthan, Puneeta Malhotra, Rashmi Malik and Arti Chopra from Gurgaon, Dimple Puri from Noida and Sapna Iyer from Gujarat.

Each awardee received a merit certificate, a shawl and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. The awards were presented by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a virtual ceremony..

