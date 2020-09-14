Left Menu
DU's second phase of open book exams starts

Delhi University's second phase of open-book exams kicked off Monday with college authorities saying there were no complaints of technical glitches from students. The exams went off smoothly, said Professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Delhi University. Nearly 10,780 students are expected to appear in the online open-book exams.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Nearly 10,780 students are expected to appear in the online open-book exams. Nineteen of them are physically challenged and 48 visually impaired. As many as 3,035 students, including 17 differently-abled, will appear for the exams offline. The first phase of the online open-book exams for final-year postgraduate and undergraduate students was conducted between August 10 and August 31. The second phase is being conducted for those students who could not take the exams in August.

There are 10 centres for students of School Of Open Learning -- Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College (DDU), Deshbandhu College, SPM College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and three SOL centres. According to Hem Chand Jain, principal of DDU college, two students appeared in the first shift and 10 students took the exam in the afternoon. On Tuesday, 10 students are expected to appear in the first shift and 200 students in the second shift, he said.

"The exam went off smoothly. We are following all guidelines. We had thermal machines and were checking the status of students on Aarogya Setu app. Students who did not have masks were provided with masks at the centre," he added. Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women principal Payal Mago said there was 60 per cent attendance as a total of 75 students appeared on the first day of the second phase of the examination.

She said only one student took the examination in the first shift, while 74 students appeared in the second shift. Nearly 140 students were expected to appear in the college on Monday. Mago said students have an option of appearing for the exams in offline and online modes. Nearly 300 students are expected to appear for the exam on Tuesday, she added.

Alok, a visually impaired student, who appeared for the online open-book exam, said, "I had arranged for a scribe and he wrote my exam. I was not able to take the exam the first time since I was in Ghazipur, UP". "This time, I travelled to Delhi to take the exam. There were technical glitches during the first phase of the exam since the students were expected to upload answer sheets on the varsity portal but this time the facility of downloading and sending the answer sheets was through email," he added.

