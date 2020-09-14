Hindi promotes Indian philosophy: Raj guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday said mother tongue can be a powerful medium for understanding the culture, religion, philosophy and glorious traditions of a nation and Hindi is the language that promotes Indian philosophy. Mishra was addressing Hindi Diwas and Teacher Felicitation ceremony organised by the Sampoornanand Sanskrit University of Varanasi and National Educational Federation, Uttar Pradesh through video conference from Raj Bhawan here. The governor said Hindi is a simple and easy language and it can be learnt easily. He expressed confidence that the day will come soon when Hindi will be accepted in North, South, East and West

Mishra said, "Hindi is spreading in the world fast. There are Hindi centres in more than one hundred universities. Newspapers in Hindi are read more. In 2021, 14.05 crore people will read Hindi on the internet. The prime ministers of the country have also raised the honour of Hindi on the world stage"

The governor said language connects people. "It is through language that the person is connected to the family, society, village, city, metropolis, state and country. Hindi is the fourth most spoken language. Hindi is not only a language, but it is a carrier of Indian culture and civilisation," he added.