Amazon expands its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools

Amazon today announced the expansion of its computer science education program to over 3,000 more schools across the United States. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Amazon Future Engineer curriculum is available online anytime, anywhere so that students can stay on track during this challenging time.

The Amazon Future Engineer program is a childhood-to-career program that aims to inspire, educate, and prepare children and young adults from underrepresented and underserved communities including the Black, LatinX, and Indigenous students to pursue computer science through elementary school curriculum, middle and high school courses and prepare for the jobs of the future.

Each year, the program benefits 550,000 K-12 students across more than 5,000 schools including 1,000 elementary schools and over 4,000 middle and high schools and awards 100 students with four-year USD 10,000 scholarships. In addition, the e-commerce giant offers guaranteed and paid Amazon internships to gain work experience and forms unique partnerships with trusted institutions to bring new coding experiences to students.

Commenting on the program expansion, Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon said, "The start of this new school year is unlike any before, with students, parents, and teachers adjusting to remote learning. This is a challenge for all students, but particularly those from underserved and underrepresented communities."

"We are hopeful that our Amazon Future Engineer coursework, which adapts easily to a virtual setting, will continue to equip these hard-working students with the skills they'll need and that society will need for a bright future."