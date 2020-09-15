Left Menu
Students from FIITJEE-Punjabi Bagh Centre rule the roost in JEE Main 2020

Harshvardhan Agarwal a student of 3 year long term classroom program from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre scored 100 Percentile and secured All India Rank 6.

• 2 students scored 100 Percentile from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh centre • 2 ranks in TOP 10 (All India Ranks 6 & 9) from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre • 8 students in TOP 100 All India Ranks New Delhi, September, 2020: With the declaration of JEE Main 2020 results, it is celebration time at India’s top engineering training institute FIITJEE situated at Punjabi Bagh, whose students turned out trumps yet again at the highest level of national competition. Harshvardhan Agarwal a student of 3 year long term classroom program from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh Centre scored 100 Percentile and secured All India Rank 6. Another student, Laksh Gupta who had studied in Intensive Classroom Program, scored 100 Percentile and secured All India Rank 9. While Harshvardhan is from Sonipat, Haryana; Laksh is from Delhi. Apart from this, 6 more students secured a rank in Top 100 All India Ranks from FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh centre, which is the best performance by any single centre of any institute in Delhi/NCR.

Top Rankers are : 1. Harshvardhan Agarwal – AIR 6 (from 3 year classroom program) 2. Laksh Gupta – AIR 9 (Intensive classroom program) 3. Somaditya Singh – AIR 30 (4 year classroom program) 4. Vaibhav Saha – AIR 39 (Intensive classroom program) 5. Anmol Sharma – AIR 44 (Udaya 1 year + 4 year classroom program) 6. Vedang D Asgaonkar– AIR 52 (Intensive classroom program) 7. Akash Sinha – AIR 53 (Intensive classroom program) 8. Harsh Lulla – AIR 90 (Intensive Classroom program) The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) was conducted between 1st & 6th September 2020, the results were declared late night on 11th September 2020. Top 2.5 lakh selected through JEE Main will fight it out in the JEE Advanced 2020 which is scheduled by the end of September for entry into the IIT’s. This is not the first time that students of FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh centre have outscored others at JEE. The success of FIITJEE students at national level year after year proves the superiority of the teachers, and the coaching modalities at one of India’s most trusted institutes. The students who have made it past the first round are understandably thrilled, yet cautious, as they know the final barrier remains to be crossed.

“Making it to the IITs is the dream of every Science student. Having worked really hard towards this goal, I was confident of scoring well in JEE Main. Credit goes to the stupendous coaching mechanism employed at FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh which brings the best in every student. The teachers at FIITJEE work diligently on our concepts, making sure we know what we are studying inside out. However, I am not celebrating yet. I am returning to my studies with renewed focus as I do not want to leave any stone unturned before the JEE Advanced,” said Harshvardhan. Mr. Partha Halder, Center Head FIITJEE Punjabi Bagh centre Delhi is extremely proud of his students as well as the teaching faculty at FIITJEE who ensure repeated success. He says, the credit goes to our faculty members, pedagogy and the academic processes which help students to bring out the best. This year we faced unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic but eventually we were able to overcome it and helped children by delivering LIVE online classes from 3rd week of March, so our students did not face in gap or break in learning. Everyone rose to the occasion and accepted the new normal.

With an ever-improving success rate, India’s premier institute for Engineering Entrance training FIITJEE has made its mark in the field. Since 1992, the institute is providing valued services in the field of Entrance Exams preparation and churning out toppers across different competitive entrance exams such as JEE Advanced, JEE Main, Olympiads like Junior Science Olympiad (JSO) International Physics/ Chemistry/Mathematical Olympiad, NTSE (National Talent Search Exam), KVPY (Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana). FIITJEE has been at the helm of innovations, pioneering various educational systems and processes, one of them being the concept of Integrated School Programs.

