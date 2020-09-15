Keen to put an end to land controversy: AMU

AMU authorities on Tuesday said the university was keen on putting an end to the controversy over a piece of campus land originally owned by freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap. Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor said the university has always held Raja Mahendra Pratap, an illustrious alumni of AMU, in high regard.

"The AMU VC has set up a committee of senior faculty members to resolve the matter in the light of certain positive developments in Monday's meeting of the AMU executive council," AMU spokesperson Shafay Kidwai said. Raja Mahendra Pratap's descendants had declared five years ago that they would like to take back the plot on which the AMU City High School is built following which some BJP leaders demanded that the university should be renamed after him, leading to a controversy.