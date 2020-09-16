Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walls used to teach maths to poor students in Maha villages

Amid the COVID-19 crisis when poor students are unable to take up online classes, the zilla parishad here in Maharashtra has started an innovative way of imparting education to them by painting walls on streets and public places with mathematical concepts.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 16-09-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 10:24 IST
Walls used to teach maths to poor students in Maha villages
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the COVID-19 crisis when poor students are unable to take up online classes, the zilla parishad here in Maharashtra has started an innovative way of imparting education to them by painting walls on streets and public places with mathematical concepts. If 'Mission Mathematics' becomes successful, the initiative will be extended to other subjects also, Chandrapur zilla parishad chief executive officer Rahul Kardile told PTI.

"We are trying to make children continue their education at home since schools are closed, and build an academic atmosphere in rural areas. The idea behind 'Mission Mathematics' is to impart lessons to children in a playful manner," he said. As part of the initiative, officials of the zilla parishad's education department have painted mathematical lessons taught in classes 1 to 5 on walls located at the main squares of villages in Pomburna, Ballarpur, Nagbhid and Bramhapuri teshils, he said.

"Children are finding the method attractive and they are learning maths while playing with their friends. The objective of the mission is to make them understand various mathematical concepts and build their interest in the subject, while focusing on developing an overall atmosphere of education in rural areas," Kardile said. He said Ashay Wakulkar, an alumnus of a zilla parishad school in Ghosri village who is now an engineer, was the first to launch 'Mission Mathematics' in his native place.

"He created an academic atmosphere in the village and students started gaining from the idea," Kardile said, adding that he took the initiative forward at the district level after being impressed by Wakulkar's effort..

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce

Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with her husband Offset after three years of being married. According to the court documents obtained by Fox News, the rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday.The divorce comes ...

Amazon India Expands Its Fulfilment Network in Telangana; Ahead of the Festive Season

Hyderabad, India Business Wire India Opens 2 new Fulfilment Centres and expands one existing sort centre in Hyderabad to create thousands of job opportunities in the region Storage capacity of over 4.5 million cubic feet in Telangana to ...

BJD MP demands land for Odisha Cultural Centre and Library in Delhi

A Biju Janata Dal BJD MP has demanded allotment of suitable land in Delhi for setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library. Sasmit Patra said setting up of Odisha Cultural Centre and Library would add to the richness and diversity of th...

D-backs blow big lead before edging Angels

Kole Calhoun hit two home runs against his former team, and David Peralta added a game-winning blast in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks opened a big early lead before squeezing out a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020