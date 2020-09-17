Left Menu
Maha: fresh medical graduates to be appointed at COVID-19 hospitals

"Bonded" candidates are those who have given a bond that they will serve in government hospitals for a certain period after passing out from medical colleges. They would be posted as resident doctors or medical officers as per their qualification, the minister added.

17-09-2020
Over 1,000 medical students who would pass out from college this year would be posted in hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra, Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Thursday. The decision was taken as the number of COVID-19 patients is rising in the state and there is a need for doctors, he said in a release.

"The state government will get 1,204 bonded candidates from various disciplines of medical education and they will be posted as per their specialization and requirement at the institutes treating COVID-19 patients," he said. "Bonded" candidates are those who have given a bond that they will serve in government hospitals for a certain period after passing out from medical colleges.

They would be posted as resident doctors or medical officers as per their qualification, the minister added. "There is demand from district collectors across the state for additional medical staff and senior doctors," Deshmukh said.

The results of final year exams of medical courses are awaited, the release noted. The government will also appoint 444 specialists as senior resident doctors. The recruitment will be done by the Public Health Department and the post will carry a remuneration of Rs 1 lakh per month, Deshmukh said.

