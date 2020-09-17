New York City delays in-person learning at public schools for a second time

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of in-person learning at public schools for a second time for most students on Thursday as the city grapples to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While virtual lessons via the internet are already underway, in-person learning had previously been delayed to Monday, Sept. 21, for those students who opted in. Now, only pre-kindergarten children and students with special learning needs will start on Monday, the mayor said at a news conference. Elementary school students will begin Tuesday, Sept. 29. Middle school and high school students will start Oct. 1.

"This is a huge undertaking," said de Blasio, who oversees the largest school district in the United States, serving more than 1.1 million children. "It is difficult. It's challenging." De Blasio said a total of 4,500 additional educators have been hired.