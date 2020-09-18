Dharna-demonstrations banned within 200 metre radius of Kedarnath
The teerth-purohits of the Himalayan temple have always been against the constitution of the Devasthanam Board.PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 18-09-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 00:15 IST
The Uttarakhand Chardham Devasthanam Board on Thursday banned dharnas and demonstrations within the 200 metre radius of Kedarnath temple precincts. According to a press release issued by Rudraprayag District Information Office, an order to this effect was issued by the Board CEO on Thursday.
Armed with the Board's order, a team of district administration and police officials left for Kedarnath to stop a demonstration by temple priests there against the Devasthanam Board. It was to end the stir of teerth-purohits that such an order was passed.
The teerth-purohits of the Himalayan temple have always been against the constitution of the Devasthanam Board. PTI CORR ALM SRY.
