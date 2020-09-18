MP: infant's body found lying in box for six days at morgue

After the recent discovery of a decomposed body lying neglected on a stretcher, another corpse, that of a five-month-old boy, was found lying in a cardboard box at the same government-run hospital here. The box containing the body of the infant -- who had been found abandoned by roadside in April -- allegedly lay in freezer at the morgue of the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) for six days without autopsy.

Autopsy was ordered only after a photograph of the body in a box went viral on social media. "The post-mortem of the infant's body has been done.

We have issued a show-cause notice to the head of the pediatric department and two other staff members for delay in conducting autopsy and sought their replies," hospital superintendentK Panchoniya told PTI on Friday. Rajiv Tripathi, in-charge of Sanyogitaganj police station, said the boy died at the hospital during treatment on September 11.

But the authorities informed the police officials posted at the hospital about the death on Thursday, he said, adding that last rites for the child will be performed with the help of municipal workers. The boy, draped in cloth, was found next to a pile of wood in Alirajpur town, about 200 km from here, when he was just one-day old but nobody came forward to claim him, said local Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipul Shrivastava.

"Even the umbilical cord had not been cut. As his condition was not good, he was shifted to Indore for treatment," the SP said. Earlier, the decaying body of a man, reduced to a skeleton, had been found on a stretcher in the hospital's mortuary, causing outrage when its photos went viral.

The hospital earlier this week had formed a three- member panel to conduct an inquiry into alleged negligence of the staff..