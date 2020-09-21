Maratha quota: Protests in Solapur against SC stay

Some Maratha outfits protested in Solapur on Monday against the Supreme Court's recent stay on implementation of a decision to provide quota in jobs and education to the community. An ATM kiosk was damaged in stone-pelting while some protesters burnt tyres in Madha tehsil in the district, some 250 kilometres from here, officials said.

"Three to four miscreants tried to throw stones at an ATM centre in Solapur city. They have been detained," Ankush Shinde, Commissioner of Police, Solapur city, said. Another official said the shutdown call by Maratha outfits got a "good response" as several establishments and shops remained close through the day.