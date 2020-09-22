Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parliament passes IIIT amendment bill, giving national importance tag to five new institutes

The five new IIITs set up under the Public Private Partnership mode are in -- Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has alreaby been passed by Lok Sabha in the previous session on March 20, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 12:13 IST
Parliament passes IIIT amendment bill, giving national importance tag to five new institutes
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Parliament on Tuesday passed a bill to declare five newly established Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) as institutions of national importance. The five new IIITs set up under the Public-Private Partnership mode are in -- Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala, and Raichur.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has already been passed by Lok Sabha in the previous session on March 20, 2020. The bill was introduced in the upper house on Monday by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The education minister said that there are 25 IIITs in the country out of which 5 are purely run by the central government and 15 operate under the public-private partnership (PPP) model. "We have brought the proposal before this House to bring five new operational institutes which are located and have started operations in Surat (Gujarat), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Bhagalpur (Bihar), Agartala (Tripura), and Raichur (Karnataka) to bring under this act," Nishank said. He said bringing the five new institutes under IIITs Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will make them institute national importance and they will have the legal right to issue a diploma, degree, Ph.D., etc. These 5 IIITs along with 15 other IIITs, which are also built on public-private partnership (PPP) mode will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or Ph.D. degree.

It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology. BJP MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa thanked the prime minister and the education minister for including the institute in Agartala in the bill. BJD MP Dr. Sasmit Patra supported the bill. "I support his bill on behalf of my party Biju Janta Dal," Patra said.

The bill amends the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act, 2014, and the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017. Currently, these institutes are registered as Societies under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, and do not have the power to grant degrees or diplomas. On being declared institutions of national importance, the five institutes will be granted the power to grant degrees.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Congress calls meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of today's session

Congress has called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs before the commencement of the Lok Sabha session on Tuesday. The proceedings for the Lower House will begin from 3 pm today.The party on Monday held a meeting of members of the auxiliary co...

Britain could delay plans to allow sports fans back into stadiums -minister

Britain is looking at delaying plans to allow a controlled return of fans into stadiums from Oct. 1, senior cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday as new restrictions are brought in to tackle a second wave of COVID-19 in the country....

Tokyo needs to convince sponsors Olympics will really happen

The only thing more difficult than staging next years Tokyo Olympics in a pandemic might be convincing sponsors to keep their billions of dollars on board in the midst of economic turbulence and skepticism. To make the point this week, IOC ...

IndiaFirst Life Promises to Settle Death Claims in One Day

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 22, 2020 PRNewswire -- IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Ltd IndiaFirst Life, promoted by Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India, has today announced the launch of its initiative that promises to process individual deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020