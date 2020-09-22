Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK admin terminates services of 5 docs in Jammu region for unauthorized absence

The order said the case of unauthorized absence of the doctors has been thoroughly examined in the department in light of the rule position governing the subject and "it has been found that since these medical officers have not resumed their duties despite repeated notices and opportunities granted to them, this act on their part is a voluntary act and warrants initiation of necessary action against them".

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:30 IST
JK admin terminates services of 5 docs in Jammu region for unauthorized absence

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has terminated the services of five doctors, posted as medical officers in different health institutions, for unauthorised absence from duty, according to an official order. The order by Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo said the medical officers had been served notices by the director, health services, Jammu, allowing them to report back to their duties.

The doctors whose services were terminated include Medical Officers Lalit Kumar who was posted at the district hospital, Reasi, Sandeep Bhardwaj at Community Health Centre, Ramnagar, Neeraj Gupta at District Hospital Udhampur and Mubashir-ul-Haq and Mohammad Irfan Banday at CHC Bhaderwah. The order said the case of unauthorized absence of the doctors has been thoroughly examined in the department in light of the rule position governing the subject and "it has been found that since these medical officers have not resumed their duties despite repeated notices and opportunities granted to them, this act on their part is a voluntary act and warrants initiation of necessary action against them".

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican steps up opposition to euthanasia and assisted suicide

The Vatican doubled down on its opposition to euthanasia on Tuesday, calling it an act of homicide that can never be justified or tolerated.A new document, issued as more countries consider legalising euthanasia or assisted suicide, said le...

Report finds 'abundant' supply of illicit drugs in EU

Illicit drugs are increasingly available in the European Union, where there is now an abundant supply, the blocs drug monitoring agency said in a report published on Tuesday. The agency highlighted cocaine as a growing problem. Its purity i...

Delhi HC stays trial court order restraining publication of book on Asaram Bapu's conviction

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday set aside a trial court order restraining the publication of a book that claims to be the true story behind the conviction of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is serving a life sentence in a rape case. A s...

Supreme Court vacancy becomes rallying cry in final stretch of U.S. race

Donald Trumps campaign has begun selling Fill That Seat t-shirts while his Republican Party talks up the U.S. presidents record of picking rule of law jurists.Democrats are telling voters that the choice of a conservative for the countrys h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020