Rajya Sabha passes Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws Bill

Rajya Sabha passed Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in New Delhi today. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Act of 2014 and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Public-Private Partnership) Act, 2017 are the unique initiatives of the Government of India to impart knowledge in the field of Information Technology to provide solutions to the challenges faced by the country. The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 was passed in Lok Sabha on 20th March 2020.

Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi under whose leadership Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been passed in Rajya Sabha today. He also thanked the Members of the House for their support in passing the Bill. Shri Pokhriyal said that the Bill will encourage IIITs to promote the study of information and technology in the country through their innovative and quality methods.

The passage of the Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will amend the principal acts of 2014 and 2017. The Bill will declare 5 IIITs in Public-Private Partnership mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala & Raichur as Institutions of National Importance by granting them statutory status along with the already existing 15 IIITs under the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017, the Minister said.

Shri Pokhriyal further said that IIIT Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will entitle the institutions to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (http://B.Tech) or Master of Technology (http://M.Tech) or PhD degree as issued by a University or Institution of National Importance. The Bill will also enable the Institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of Information Technology.

(With Inputs from PIB)