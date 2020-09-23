Left Menu
Rs 142.32 cr spent for implementation of environment education scheme in 2017-19: Govt

"The Ministry of Environment is implementing Environment Education, Awareness and Training Scheme with the objective to promote environmental awareness among all sections of the society, especially school and college level students and to mobilise people's participation for conservation of environment," Supriyo said. He said Rs 49.65 crore, Rs 39.49 crore and Rs 53.18 crore have been spent for implementing this scheme during financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A total of Rs 142.32 crore was spent between 2017 and 2019 for the implementation of the Environment Education, Awareness and Training scheme, the ministry of environment told Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Under the National Green Corps programme of this scheme, about 1.6 lakh eco clubs have been established in schools and colleges across the country, Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo said in a written reply to a question.

Nature camps are also organised for schoolchildren in protected areas under this scheme, he said. "The Ministry of Environment is implementing Environment Education, Awareness and Training Scheme with the objective to promote environmental awareness among all sections of the society, especially school and college level students and to mobilise people's participation for conservation of environment," Supriyo said.

He said Rs 49.65 crore, Rs 39.49 crore and Rs 53.18 crore have been spent for implementing this scheme during financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively. He added that a network of about 1.6 lakh ecoclubs has been established in schools and colleges across the country under the National Green Corps programme of the scheme and around 40 lakh students are actively participating in the programme.

"Besides, under the National Nature Camping Programme of this Scheme, nature camps are organised for school students in protected areas (Wildlife Sanctuaries, National Parks, etc.). Training is also provided to teachers and students on various environmental issues like biodiversity conservation, pollution, waste management, etc. through capacity building programmes," the minister said. He said Green Good Deeds (GGDs), a social movement, is one of the components of the scheme aimed at inculcating green good habits and behaviour among all sections of the society.

"The GGDs initiative is about simple, practical steps that students/teachers/citizens can perform in their day to day life towards protection of the environment. Cleanliness drives as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, plantation drives, awareness on waste management, minimising the use of single-use plastic, celebrating Green Diwali, etc. are some of the activities undertaken by the school and college level students under the initiative," he added. On whether assistance was sought from the World Bank to promote environment management capacity building project in various states, Supriyo said under the World Bank-aided project -- 'Capacity Building for Industrial Pollution Management (CBIPM)' -- implemented by the environment ministry, Rs 24 crore was spent in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 2.28 crore in Telangana and Rs 35.88 crore in West Bengal during 2017-18.

