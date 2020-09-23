Punjab cabinet approves revision in nursing course fee

Left Menu
A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the revision had been proposed with regard to auxiliary nursing and midwifery (ANM) course in the government and private nursing colleges, BSc nursing (basic) and BSc nursing (post basic) in private colleges of the state. This is in accordance with the recommendations of a committee constituted under the Medical Education Department principal secretary in compliance of the 2017 orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as per the statement.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:19 IST
The Punjab cabinet gave its nod on Wednesday for revision of the fee structure in various nursing courses with effect from the 2020-21 academic session. The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, to strengthen the medical education and infrastructural facilities at the government and private medical colleges, according to a statement.

The increase in the fee, however, will be applicable prospectively only to new students joining in the 2020-21 session. All the existing enrolled students will continue to pay at old rates for the full course, it said. A spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said the revision had been proposed with regard to auxiliary nursing and midwifery (ANM) course in the government and private nursing colleges, BSc nursing (basic) and BSc nursing (post basic) in private colleges of the state.

This is in accordance with the recommendations of a committee constituted under the Medical Education Department principal secretary in compliance of the 2017 orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, as per the statement. The spokesperson said the committee, after detailed deliberations and keeping in view the fee structure in other states, as well as increase in overall expenses, unanimously recommended that the fee for the government institutions be fixed lower than private institutions.

The ANM course fee is proposed to be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per year in government institutions and from Rs 14,375 to Rs 18,000 per year in private institutions. There would be no increase in the fee of BSc Nursing (Basic) and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) course, which is Rs 40,000 per year in government institutions. However, in private institutions, it is proposed to be increased from Rs 40,250 to Rs 50,000 per year.

The committee had proposed no increase in the MSc (Nursing) course fee in government institutions, which is Rs 1 lakh per year, and in private institutions where it stands at Rs 1.75 lakh. As per the committee's recommendations, the cabinet has also approved an annual increase of five per cent in the fee for both government and private institutions for five years for subsequent batches, with a review after five years. PTI CHS VSD HMB

