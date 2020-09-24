Left Menu
Development News Edition

Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take steps for reopening a Tamil school in Ahmedabad that was shut and assured him that Tamil Nadu government would bear the expenditure of running the institution.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2020 15:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 15:06 IST
Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart

Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take steps for reopening a Tamil school in Ahmedabad that was shut and assured him that Tamil Nadu government would bear the expenditure of running the institution. Palaniswami said he was distressed to learn that a Tamil medium school in the Gujarat capital catering mainly to migrant labourers "has been closed suddenly," citing low attendance.

These Tamil children were now left without any choice to continue their education. Requesting Rupani's intervention, he urged him to"pass suitable orders" for the continuance of the Tamil medium school.

"Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad," the CM assured. Tamil is an ancient language and Tamils living in Gujarat continued to contribute towards the development of the state, he noted.

"I hope the government of Gujarat will protect the rights to education of Tamil linguistic minorities. I would appreciate early action in this regard," he added..

TRENDING

Arati Saha – Google doodle on first Asian woman to swim across English Channel

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Science News Roundup: Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste; Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death and more

Science News Roundup: Egypt discovers 27 sarcophagi more than 2,500 years old; Kenya harnesses fly larvae's appetite to process food waste and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysian PM banks on victory in Borneo poll after Anwar challenge

Locked in a power struggle with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin needs a solid victory in a state election on the island of Borneo on Saturday to stop support within his coalition parties melting aw...

With ease from lockdown, users are trusting Happyfares for flight ticket bookings

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 24, 2020 PRNewswire -- Its definitely a relief for air travellers as lockdown has eased now. People planning to take flights need not fret about abnormally high fares. Happyfares is one of the prominent market players ...

India Ratings maintains negative outlook on NBFCs, HFCs for H2 FY21

Domestic rating agency India Ratings and Research on Thursday said it has maintained a negative outlook on non-banking financial companies NBFCs and housing finance companies HFCs for the second half of 2020-21. It said growth in assets und...

China's Sinovac eyes coronavirus vaccine distribution in S. America

Chinas Sinovac Biotech hopes to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to a partner in Brazil, its chief executive said on Thursday. Global vaccine makers, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020